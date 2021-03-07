Dana White reacts to Jan Blachowicz defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 259

UFC president Dana White reacted to UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz defeating Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 259.

Blachowicz won a unanimous decision by being the more well-rounded mixed martial artist over Adesanya, who moved up to 205lbs for the first time in his UFC career. Although Adesanya had some success early on with his striking, Blachowicz was the bigger, stronger man, and he had the better cardio, too. The Pole used his striking and grappling in totality to take home the decision and prove to everyone that he’s the best 205lber in the world.

Following UFC 259, White spoke at the post-fight press conference and gave his thoughts on the main event of the evening. Check out what he said about both fighters.

“Listen he’s the middleweight champ. He doesn’t get the light heavyweight title. He doesn’t get to fight Jon Jones.” White said. “But you know what, you can never hurt somebody for thinking big and trying to become great. You know he gave it a shot tonight and it didn’t happen. Jan is the man. He is the 205lbs champ and now he starts taking on all comers in that weight division.”

For Blachowicz, the win over Adesanya marked the Pole’s first official title defense since knocking out Dominick Reyes to win the vacant belt at UFC 253 last September. He seems likely to fight Glover Teixeira in his first UFC light heavyweight title defense. That same night Blachowicz defeated Reyes to win the belt in the first place, Adesanya defeated Paulo Costa to defend his middleweight title. Like White said, he will be moving back down to 185lbs for his next fight, with the winner of Costa vs. Robert Whittaker or Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori both potentially being in line to take on Adesanya for the belt later this year.

What do you think Dana White should do with both Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya next after their main event title fight at UFC 259?