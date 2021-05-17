Beneil Dariush receives response from Tesla CEO Elon Musk following callout at UFC 262

Beneil Dariush has received a response from Tesla’s Elon Musk after an amusing callout at UFC 262 on Saturday night.

Dariush enjoyed the biggest win of his career last weekend as he emphatically beat Tony Ferguson in a three-round battle down in Texas. It gives Dariush the boost he needs in the division, but it also leaves Ferguson with many questions regarding his future.

After the fight Dariush was given the chance to call his next shot during an interview with Joe Rogan. Instead, though, he used it as an opportunity to question Elon Musk.

💥 BREAKING: UFC fighter and Tesla fan, Beneil Dariush gives more details on his Tesla delivery. This guy really wants his Tesla!@elonmusk https://t.co/rCUZkiWTu3 pic.twitter.com/xp1tFomDjG — Tesla Hype (@TeslaHype) May 16, 2021

“DECEMBER, I order my car,” Dariush said. “Bro, I ordered the safest car, they told me. It’s the best car for my pregnant wife. And I’m still waiting. Elon, bro, what’s the deal, man? You told me March. We’re coming up on June. I want my car. Come on, bud. Big fan, big fan, but this is disrespect.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Junkie

For many years now Dariush has been on the outside of the lightweight elite looking in but with a win like this, he’s reminded everyone why he should be a feared figure at 155 pounds.

Whether or not he ever gets a title shot remains to be seen but bizarrely, callouts like this are going to provide entertainment and also help his star power in equal measure.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see who the UFC decides to book him against next as his surge continues with only a handful of names set to be above him when the rankings are updated.

Where will Beneil Dariush go from here in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Will he ever fight for the UFC Lightweight Championship? Can and will Tony Ferguson ever win another fight in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!