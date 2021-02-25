Report | Jake Paul vs Ben Askren set to take place in Atlanta

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren has its fight location.

On April 17, Paul will have his third professional boxing match as he takes on former ONE Championship and Bellator champion, Ben Askren. It’s a very intriguing matchup and one that has caught the attention of the combat sports world. Although the fight has been announced for a few weeks now, the location was still uncertain, but it has now been reported it will take place in Atlanta.

Sources: The Jake Paul-Ben Askren fight on April 17 will be staged in Atlanta. Second event for Triller after Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition in November. That one took place in LA — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 25, 2021

Jake Paul is coming off a knockout win over Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard. That was also the first event Triller promoted. In January of 2020, the 23-year-old made his pro debut as he scored a first-round TKO win over fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib. He also has one amateur boxing fight on the first Logan Paul vs. KSI fight card where he beat KSI’s younger brother, Deji by TKO.

Ben Askren, meanwhile, retired from MMA after his loss to Demian Maia in October of 2019 and his need for hip surgery. During his MMA career, he was the Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion and was traded to the UFC in exchange for Demetrious Johnson. Inside the Octagon, he submitted Robbie Lawler but was then knocked out by Jorge Masvidal and submitted by Maia for his only two career losses.

Although Askren has a fighting career, he is far from a boxer. “Funky” is one of the best wrestlers to compete in MMA but did stay standing against some absolute killers in his career. If Paul can beat him, there is no question that strengthens his case to be considered a true boxer.

