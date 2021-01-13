Dana White sends another warning to illegal streamers: “I look forward to the crying and the begging”

UFC President Dana White has sent another ominous warning to those that take part in the piracy and illegal streaming of UFC events.

Earlier this month, White took to Instagram where he vowed to catch and punish illegal streamers.

Speaking to Oscar Willis of TheMacLife ahead of the UFC’s upcoming three-event stint on Fight Island, he once again laid down the law.

“We’ve been one of the leagues that has been so proactive on piracy,” White said. “I love how cool and tough this guys act on social media because let me tell you what, we’ve caught a lot of people. Let me tell you what they do: they cry. They cry and they beg not to be prosecuted and all this other stuff.

“We just overcame a huge hurdle in the piracy world and we’re going to catch some of these guys in 2021 and I look forward to the crying and the begging. We’ll see how tough they are when they get caught,” White continued. “There’s a guy right now who, literally after I said this thing… So if you go through my Instagram and go through all the comments, there’s a guy saying ‘DM me if you want to get the fight this weekend’. He’s stealing people’s information. People that are DM’ing him, he’s stealing their information. He’s taking your money from your bank and he’s charging your credit card. These guys are fucking scumbag criminals.

“They’re never all going to go away,” White concluded. “They’re going to be out there, and we’re not trying to get rid of all of them. I just want to catch a few. That’s all I’m looking for. You can’t shut the whole thing down, that piracy industry is going to go on forever. Let me catch a few and watch what happens — and I will, oh it’s coming.”

Do you think UFC President Dana White and his team can make a dent in the online piracy industry?