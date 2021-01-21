Dustin Poirier explains how newfound “superpower” will help him beat Conor McGregor at UFC 257

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier explained how his newfound “superpower” will help him beat Conor McGregor this weekend at UFC 257.

Poirier will need to put it all together if he wants to beat McGregor in the main event of UFC 257. “The Diamond” enters the bout as a considerable underdog, which makes sense considering what happened when they first met back at UFC 178 when McGregor knocked him out in the first round. But six-plus years later, this is a very different fight. Poirier is a much better fighter than he once was and we’ve seen that in his recent outings. Plus, he now has a superpower.

Speaking to the media at the UFC 257 pre-fight press conference in Abu Dhabi, Poirier explained to reporters what his superpower is heading into Saturday.

“I don’t care what anybody out here thinks anymore. I used to care too much. I don’t care. That’s a superpower. Not giving a f**k. That’s it. I mean six years since we fought. You have to evolve to stay at the top of the division for this long. To stay in the company for this long,” Poirier said (Via MMAFighting.com).

Poirier has shown in many of the recent fights he’s had that he truly doesn’t care, and it’s shown with a number of savage performances by him. Aside from a submission loss to all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov, Poirier has been on a roll ever since he lost to McGregor back in September 2014.

Since then, he’s gone 10-2, 1 NC as a lightweight, with wins over the likes of Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Dan Hooker, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, and Jim Miller. He’ll need to put it all together on Saturday night when he steps into the Octagon for the second time against another elite fighter in McGregor.

Do you think Dustin Poirier has what it takes to defeat Conor McGregor at UFC 257?