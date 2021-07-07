Dana White interested in booking Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal: “That’s probably the fight to make”

UFC president Dana White says he is interested in booking Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal, suggesting “that’s probably the fight to make.”

Edwards is unbeaten over his last 10 fights and wants to get the next title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but White has already said that Colby Covington is next in line for the champ. That means that Edwards will have to wait on the sidelines, potentially for the rest of the year, while Usman and Covington prepare for their rematch. Considering Edwards has only fought once in the last two years, having the Brit sit out on the sidelines following his recent win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 seems like a bad idea.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, White admitted that he doesn’t like the idea of Edwards sitting around and waiting for the title fight, and he explained why it’s a bad idea.

“It’s never a good idea to sit around and wait. Lots of bad things have happened to guys that have sat around and waited. This sport is just like life. There are no guarantees in life. You gotta get in there, you gotta fight your ass off, you gotta stay relevant, and you gotta make people chomping at the bit saying, ‘All right, Leon’s getting screwed now. This guy should be getting this title fight.’ You want the fans screaming for you to be the next guy to get that title shot. And, yeah, with the bad luck that that poor kid has had, he should stay as active as he possibly can,” White said.

Instead of Edwards waiting for the winner of Usman vs. Covington 2, White is optimistic that the UFC can make a fight between Edwards and Masvidal in the meantime instead.

“That is a fun one. I agree. If there’s another fight to make right now, you’re dead on. That’s probably the fight to make,” White said of a potential Edwards vs. Masvidal fight.

