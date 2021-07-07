Emil Meek among seven fighters no longer on UFC roster

Welterweight fighter Emil Meek is among the seven fighters who are no longer on the UFC roster as the promotion makes changes to its roster.

MMAjunkie.com confirmed that the following seven fighters are no longer on the UFC roster: Meek, Roque Martinez, Alexander Yakovlev, Lara Procopio, Christian Aguilera, Stefan Sekulic, and Joe Ellenberger.

The most notable of these fighters released is Meek, who had a successful UFC debut in 2016 when he beat Jordan Mein. Following his lone UFC victory, however, Meek lost three straight fights to Kamaru Usman, Bartosz Fabinski, and Jake Matthews. “Valhalla” was trying to get a short-notice fight against Donald Cerrone back in May, but the fight never materialized as Alex Morono got the fight instead, and Meek is instead now released.

Getting to Martinez, the heavyweight lost all three of his UFC fights to Alexandr Romanov, Don’Tale Mayes, and Josh Parisian. Many fans felt that Martinez was robbed by the judges against Parisian, but it wasn’t enough to save his job. As for Yakovlev, he has been in the UFC since 2016 and had a poor 3-6 record over that time. Although he’s had some nice wins during his UFC career, it wasn’t enough to save his job.

Women’s flyweight Procopio, meanwhile, was 1-2 in the UFC before getting released. Aguilera won his UFC debut against Anthony Ivy before losing back-to-back fights to Sean Brady and Carlston Harris and getting cut. Sekulic was 0-2 in the UFC with losses to Dwight Grant and Ramazan Emeev. And Ellenberger was 1-1 in the UFC but he hasn’t fought since 2014. Despite that, the promotion kept him on the roster and he was in the USADA testing pool before he was recently released from the world’s leading MMA promotion.

What do you think about the UFC not re-signing Emil Meek and these six other fighters?