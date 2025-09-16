Sean O’Malley addresses rumored fight with streaking bantamweight for first fight after Merab Dvalishvili rematch

By Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025
Sean O'Malley enters the Octagon for his fight with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley seems open to booking a recently rumored fight with one of the division’s rising contenders.

Sean O’Malley is in a peculiar spot in the UFC bantamweight title picture. After back-to-back losses to UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, O’Malley is arguably on the outside looking in when it comes to discussing who is next in line for a title shot.

O’Malley, who hasn’t fought since losing by submission to Dvalishvili at UFC 316, wants to return to the Octagon by the end of the year. Despite coach Tim Welch publicly entertaining O’Malley moving to 145 lbs, O’Malley believes he has unfinished business in the division he once reigned over.

As the UFC matchmakers continue to ponder their next moves, O’Malley has been linked to a rumored showdown with a fellow elite striker for his return. While O’Malley didn’t confirm he’s received a fight offer, he’s intrigued by the possibility of fulfilling the recent fight rumors at UFC 323.

Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong?

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, O’Malley responded to speculation of a potential fight between him and surging bantamweight Song Yadong.

“Everyone and their grandmother is sending me the screenshots of Song Yadong vs. ‘Suga’ Dec. 6. People are saying, ‘Congrats, when does this fight camp start?,’ all this and that,” O’Malley said. “I’m assuming it started because someone sent me when the fights were in China, Song took a picture with Merab and said he’s fighting me next or whatever.

“To be honest, I don’t know what the plan is. There’s nothing official on my side. I haven’t talked to the UFC specifically on who, when, and where. Song seems like a great next opponent, though. I mean, it makes sense. I like the matchup. That seems good.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Yadong hasn’t fought since a technical decision win over former titleholder Henry Cejudo earlier this year at UFC Seattle. The fight ended after Cejudo was deemed unable to continue following multiple accidental eye pokes.

Yadong has won three of his last four fights, including recent victories over Ricky Simón and Chris Gutiérrez. He’s regarded as one of the fastest bantamweights in the UFC and one of the division’s top kickboxers.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman speaks during the UFC 294 press conference, opposite Jean Silva grappling with Diego Lopes, and Nassourdine Imavov punching Caio Borralho

Kamaru Usman suggests one big change for Fighting Nerds to make after losses by Jean Silva and Caio Borralho

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025
Shakur Stevenson answers a question during a press confrence, opposite Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium, and Ilia Topuria in the cage at UFC 317
Ilia Topuria

Boxing star predicts Terence Crawford would choke Ilia Topuria 'to death' in potential fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

Shakur Stevenson believes Terence Crawford would finish UFC champion Ilia Topuria inside the Octagon.

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside during Dana White's Contender Series, opposite Ilia Topuria entering the Octagon at UFC 317
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reveals one big reason Ilia Topuria won't get to fight Terence Crawford amid intense feud

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria will get his desired fight with Terence Crawford for one controversial reason.

Ilia Topuria answers a question during the UFC 317 press conference, opposite Terence Crawford during a media day interview
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria calls out Terence Crawford for lying about meeting him as crossover feud intensifies

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

The intense feud between combat superstars Ilia Topuria and Terence Crawford continues to escalate.

Sean O'Malley, UFC, MMA, Nate Diaz, jorge Masvidal
UFC

Sean O'Malley provides an update on his next UFC fight

Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025

Former UFC champion Sean O’Malley has provided an update on his future after rumors circulated regarding his next fight.

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling's coach believes he deserves UFC featherweight title shot

Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025
Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

Daniel Cormier has big praise for Diego Lopes following Noche UFC win

Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has praised Diego Lopes following his big win at Noche UFC last weekend.

Lerone Murphy
UFC

Lerone Murphy needs to be next for UFC featherweight title shot, says UFC commentator

Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Lerone Murphy needs to get the next featherweight title shot.

Anthony Hernandez stares down opponent Roman Dolidze in the Octagon
UFC

Anthony Hernandez breaks social media silence after UFC Vancouver main event withdrawal

Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez issued his first public remarks since the news broke of his UFC Vancouver main event withdrawal.

Aaron Pico knocked out at UFC 319
UFC

"Fine-tuning is infinite" Aaron Pico gets advice from ranked UFC contender who lost via spinning back elbow

Dylan Bowker - September 15, 2025

Aaron Pico has had many talking about his spinning back elbow knockout loss at UFC 319. But a fighter who lost to that same technique and has since become a ranked UFC contender has offered the former Bellator MMA star some advice on how to bounce back from that kind of defeat.