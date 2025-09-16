Sean O’Malley addresses rumored fight with streaking bantamweight for first fight after Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley seems open to booking a recently rumored fight with one of the division’s rising contenders.

Sean O’Malley is in a peculiar spot in the UFC bantamweight title picture. After back-to-back losses to UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, O’Malley is arguably on the outside looking in when it comes to discussing who is next in line for a title shot.

O’Malley, who hasn’t fought since losing by submission to Dvalishvili at UFC 316, wants to return to the Octagon by the end of the year. Despite coach Tim Welch publicly entertaining O’Malley moving to 145 lbs, O’Malley believes he has unfinished business in the division he once reigned over.

As the UFC matchmakers continue to ponder their next moves, O’Malley has been linked to a rumored showdown with a fellow elite striker for his return. While O’Malley didn’t confirm he’s received a fight offer, he’s intrigued by the possibility of fulfilling the recent fight rumors at UFC 323.

Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong?

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, O’Malley responded to speculation of a potential fight between him and surging bantamweight Song Yadong.

“Everyone and their grandmother is sending me the screenshots of Song Yadong vs. ‘Suga’ Dec. 6. People are saying, ‘Congrats, when does this fight camp start?,’ all this and that,” O’Malley said. “I’m assuming it started because someone sent me when the fights were in China, Song took a picture with Merab and said he’s fighting me next or whatever.

“To be honest, I don’t know what the plan is. There’s nothing official on my side. I haven’t talked to the UFC specifically on who, when, and where. Song seems like a great next opponent, though. I mean, it makes sense. I like the matchup. That seems good.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Yadong hasn’t fought since a technical decision win over former titleholder Henry Cejudo earlier this year at UFC Seattle. The fight ended after Cejudo was deemed unable to continue following multiple accidental eye pokes.

Yadong has won three of his last four fights, including recent victories over Ricky Simón and Chris Gutiérrez. He’s regarded as one of the fastest bantamweights in the UFC and one of the division’s top kickboxers.