Dana White has a message for those criticizing a potential Conor McGregor title shot

UFC President, Dana White, is speaking out to those who have criticized him about comments he made regarding Conor McGregor getting a title shot upon his return to the Octagon.

The Irishman has not fought since July of 2021, at UFC 264, where he went down to defeat against Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). Suffering a broken leg, having surgery and rehabilitating, McGregor has kept fans apprised of his recovery and return to training.

It is possible we will see Conor McGregor back in the Octagon as early as this summer, and rumors have been swirling as to who his next opponent might be.

Dana White has commented on who McGregor might face upon his return to the Octagon.

“We will see what’s what with the lightweight division,” said White to ‘The Underground’. “It’s going to depend on who the champion is when Conor McGregor comes back, they have a say in it. What do they want to do? If it’s Oliveira who is still champion when Conor comes back, maybe Oliveira wants Conor we will see then.”

Many fans have responded saying it would be a ludicrous decision for McGregor to get a title fight immediately upon his return to the cage. Dana White seemingly doesn’t agree with being called out on the topic of McGregor.

In a segment of ‘My Mom’s Basement’ with Robbie Fox, Dana White defended Conor McGregor and a title shot saying (MMANews):

“The problem is, every time I do a f*cking interview, all anybody wants to ask is, ‘You think Conor McGregor will get a f*cking title shot?’ That’s all they f*cking ask. So, I’m gonna say, ‘Well Conor McGregor isn’t anywhere near coming back yet, so I don’t know, let’s see what happens..’ It’s a dumb f*cking question for the media to ask, but the media asks dumb f*cking sh*t all day, every day. That’s what happens.”

Not mincing words, White continued:

“And anybody who’s p*ssed off because Conor might f*cking get (a title shot), you’re a f*cking idiot too. If that p*sses you off, Jesus Christ. Calm down, buddy.”

