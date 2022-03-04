Conor McGregor expresses interest in fighting “embarrassing” Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor has expressed an interest in fighting ’embarrassing’ Islam Makhachev.

Yup, it looks like ‘The Notorious’ is at it again, making more enemies with his trash talk.

Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) put down Bobby Green (29-13 MMA) by TKO in the first round on Saturday, Febuary 26th at UFC Fight Night. Green took the fight at the last minute after Beneil Dariush (21-4 MMA) was forced out due to a leg injury.

The Irishman last fought in July of 2021 at UFC 264 where he went down to defeat by TKO in the first round thanks to Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) broke his leg in the fight, had surgery, and has been recuperating since then, hoping to get back in the Octagon this summer. The question being, who will McGregor fight next?

While not fighting in the cage, Conor has certainly been picking fights on the social media stage, and next in line to feel his wrath is none other than Islam Makhachev.

Taking to Twitter Conor McGregor said:

I’ll fight that shit stain makchavich, no sweat. Embarrassing g’n’p the other night imo. Pitiful punching. And then bottles the rda fight after mouthing of him lol. Embarrassing. Watch when I come back. Same as before.

Anyone. Any weight. Anywhere.

Game full of shit stains. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

“I’ll fight that shit stain makchavich, no sweat. Embarrassing g’n’p the other night imo. Pitiful punching. And then bottles the rda fight after mouthing of him lol. Embarrassing. Watch when I come back. Same as before. Anyone. Any weight. Anywhere. Game full of shit stains.”

Continuing the tweet:

G’n’P so good I bounce up an smack your whole family around. Rat family. Call the mystic mac exterminator. pic.twitter.com/n0qYvYpwfw — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

“G’n’P so good I bounce up an smack your whole family around. Rat family. Call the mystic mac exterminator.”

As for what is next for Makhachev, who now has 10 consecutive wins, he’s looking for a title shot against the winner of Charles Olivera (32-8 MMA) and Justin Gaethje (23-3 MMA) who meet at UFC 274 on May 7th at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

While Islam wants that fight, according to UFC President, Dana White, his next match-up will be with Beneil Dariush (21-4 MMA). Makhachev was offered a fight against Rafael dos Anjos (30-13 MMA) but turned it down.

What are your thoughts on Conors’ tweets to Makhachev? Would you like to see the two of them battle it out in the Octagon? Share your thoughts in he comment section PENN Nation!