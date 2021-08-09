Dana White gushes over new UFC champion Ciryl Gane: “He’s a big, powerful, badass heavyweight who moves like a middleweight”

UFC president Dana White gushed over new champion Ciryl Gane, calling him “a big, powerful, badass heavyweight who moves like a middleweight.”

Gane finished Derrick Lewis in the third round of their UFC 265 main event this past Saturday night in Houston, Texas. It was a dominant performance by the Frenchman, who moved to a perfect 10-0 in his MMA career, including a 7-0 mark in the UFC alone, with the win over Lewis. It was the biggest victory of Gane’s career to date and it earned him the interim heavyweight title, and a fight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Speaking to the media following UFC 265, White was asked about Gane’s performance and he had nothing but good things to say, as the UFC president gushed over his new champ.

“One of the guys in the media asked me this week, apparently I had said he was a boring fighter. I don’t ever remember saying that. I don’t ever remember calling him boring. Listen, if I said it, I’ll own it. But I think that this guy has a style — he’s a big, powerful, badass heavyweight who moves like a middleweight,” White said.

“You saw tonight what he was able to do to Derrick Lewis, he completely shut him down. The punch stats, I don’t know specific numbers. It was in the hundreds and Derrick was at like three. He completely shut him down, put on a clinic, looked good doing it, made it look easy against a guy who can turn your lights out with one punch. This kid’s super talented and listen, when you start getting sucked into people saying that you’re boring and stuff like that, you’ve gotta tune that out and fight your style.”

