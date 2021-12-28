Brendan Schaub reacts to Junior dos Santos vs. Kubrat Pulev fight booking: “It’s crazy!”

Brendan Schaub has shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight booking between Junior dos Santos and Kubrat Pulev.

The former UFC heavyweight, Schaub, detailed his opinion during the most recent episode of ‘Below the Belt’.

“It’s a terrible idea for Junior. I don’t get it. Pulev is an absolute f*****g savage, dude… I don’t know why you would want to get in there if you were dos Santos. I guess, I don’t know where he’s at financially, maybe that makes sense… look what Pulev did to f*****g Frank Mir, dude… I don’t get it.” – Brendan Schaub said (h/t Sportskeeda).

Junior dos Santos (21-9), was released from the UFC back in March 2021 after a four fight losing streak. ‘JDS’ last fought at UFC 256 losing via TKO to Ciryl Gane and is now set to fight Pulev at Triller’s Triad Combat 2 event. Dos Santos signed with Triller after becoming a free agent.

Kubrat Pulev, 37, is coming off a KO victory over Frank Mir in the first Triller Triad Combat event. Pulev, (28-2 in boxing), is the former IBF International heavyweight champion, holds the European heavyweight title, and the WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight belt.

The fight will take place in Triad Combat which puts MMA fighters vs. boxers under a set of rules intended to “level the playing field”.

Former UFC referee, John McCarthy during an episode of ‘Weighing In’ also shared his comments on the upcoming dos Santos/Pulev event:

“Look, I am 100% behind Junior dos Santos signing with someone if you want to continue his fighting career. The fact that they are going to put him against Pulev, people are not freaking considering who Pulev is. This is a guy who, a couple of fights ago, fought the heavyweight champion of the world in Anthony Joshua… It’s crazy.”

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub that this is a bad matchup for JDS? Who do you think will be victorious in the Junior dos Santos vs. Kubrat Pulev battle? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!