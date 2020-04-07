Dana White explains why he’s keeping the location of UFC 249 a secret

UFC president Dana White explained why he’s keeping the location of UFC 249 a secret despite the event being less than two weeks away from happening.

White announced the full card for UFC 249 on Monday, which includes a tremendous interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje at the top of the card. However, while the UFC announced 12 fights that will take place at the event, one thing the promotion did not reveal was the location of the event.

UFC 249 is set for April 18 at a location that’s still a mystery. Speaking to ESPN, White explained why he’s keeping the location a secret despite it coming up very soon.

“There’s a lot of creepy people out there, you know? And when they find out the location, they start attacking the location and making phone calls,” White said.

“So (keeping the location a secret) keeps the creeps at bay.”

It seems like White is referring to the media members who do not want the event to happen due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and issues related to it. It’s no secret White has been in a constant battle with the media dating all the way back to when the UFC was in the dark ages. He’s always had to fight for the UFC while media have attacked the sport, and he’s always had a chip on his shoulder in regards to that.

In the case of UFC 249, there are plenty of media members who have made a stand against the event going down. However, there have also been media members who have defended the UFC’s decision to have the show go on. Clearly, though, White’s comments are directed at his critics and not those who are supporting his endeavors.

In regards to his “creepers” comments, White could also be referring to fans who want to show up live to the event and get up close to the fighters even though that’s obviously not a good idea at the moment.

What do you make of Dana White keeping the UFC 249 location a secret?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/7/2020.