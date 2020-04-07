Dana White says UFC 249 fighters will be safer than people sitting at home or going to the grocery store

UFC president Dana White claims that the fighters competing at UFC 249 will be safer than fans sitting at home or going to the grocery store.

White made UFC 249 official on Monday, booking 12 fights for the card including an interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson for the main event. The event will go on as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, though White has not yet released a location for the card, instead deciding to keep it a secret.

Speaking to ESPN, White was asked about the risks of holding UFC 249 during a time of global pandemonium. There are many critics who believe that having the fighters compete at this point in time is unsafe given the circumstances, but White disagrees. In fact, White feels that those involved with the event will be better off than anyone who is sitting at home.

“Anyone who shows up to this event and who is a part of it will be safer than anyone who is sitting at home in their house. They’re going to have access to the best medical attention, the best doctors, the best treatment that they can possibly get,” White said.

“You’re safer being at this event with me than actually being at home or going to the grocery store. I promise you that. All these people who allowed to go to the grocery store, you’re going to be a lot safer at my event than going to the grocery store.”

Those are some bold promises from White, but he’s doing everything in his power to have the show go on, and part of that includes convincing those who see the risks in being a part of UFC 249 despite the coronavirus pandemic. If we are to believe White, though, everyone involved with the event will be in good hands.

What do you think about what Dana White has to say regarding the safety of UFC 249?

