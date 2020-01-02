Dana White explains why Amanda Nunes is the GOAT of women’s MMA

UFC president Dana White explained why UFC women’s double champion Amanda Nunes is the greatest female MMA fighter of all time. Taking it one step further, White says that Nunes belongs on the shortlist of MMA GOATs regardless of gender.

Speaking to UFC.com in a recent interview, White offered up lavish praise to Nunes, the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion. Here’s what the UFC boss man said.

“It’s not who you beat, but how you beat them, and your longevity, and how long you can remain the champion. The question is, can she continue to reign and do what she does in both divisions and how long can she hold on to both of those belts?” White said about Nunes.

“16 of her 18 wins have come from finish. And when you think about (it), women don’t finish women a lot. This woman goes in there and most of these finishes are by knockout. She’s got 13 first-round finishes. She’s already the GOAT. How hard can (Nunes) make it for the next up-and-comer to match or beat what she has done? She’s an absolute beast. Nobody has ever done what she has done or what she has accomplished. She’s the greatest female fighter of all time, and she’s one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever live.”

White’s comments come just days after Bellator president Scott Coker made his argument why Cris Cyborg is the greatest female MMA fighter of all time. Nunes and Cyborg fought head-to-head in December 2018 at UFC 232 with Nunes winning by first-round knockout. That victory would seem to give Nunes the upper hand in any potential GOAT comparison between her and Cyborg, but ultimately it’s a subjective question to answer for anyone.

Do you agree with Dana White that Amanda Nunes is the greatest female MMA fighter of all time?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/2/2020.