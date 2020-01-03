Paulo Costa hopes Israel Adesanya waits for him as he says champ will ‘not survive’ Yoel Romero

Paulo Costa was expected to be next in line for middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. However, an injured bicep took him out of those conversations. But, the Brazilian hopes the champ waits for him to return instead of fighting Yoel Romero.

Romero and Adesanya have been going back-and-forth on social media. And, UFC president, Dana White even said he was looking at making the fight. Yet, Costa believes if that happens, “The Last Stylebender” will not be able to survive the Cuban’s power.

“What I really think, a lot of people may not agree, but I see a lot of holes, weaknesses in Adesanya. Mostly physical, he should be in the low, middle-to-middle category, Costa said to Combate (translated by google translate). “To fight me, Romero, he’s going to be hit hard. And, I don’t think he has the strength to absorb it. I respect everyone who thinks he is very good. I think he has quality, but does not survive Romero.”

Although Paulo Costa is hoping Israel Adesanya waits for him to heal up, he understands why Romero may get the fight.

“I think Adesanya should not fight, should wait for me to do this fight, because Romero comes from defeat, not cool,” he explained. “On the other hand, there is no one in the division to fight him.”

In the end, it seems likely Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya will eventually meet inside the Octagon as the rivalry is there for it. The two have trash-talked one another and had a staredown with one another after UFC 243. Which the Brazilian didn’t like the champion giving him the middleweight finger.

“When he pointed the finger, it was a huge lack of respect. I wanted to go get satisfaction, charge him, hit him inside, give a lot of f****g, but there was no way,” he explained. “There were a lot of people, everyone in front of me before this happened, thought something like this would happen. I would have to jump, pass through a lot of security, I had no way. I would like to go up there not only for being there … Anyone who shows the finger to me, I will have the same reaction, charge the person.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/2/2020.