Dana White compares Dominick Cruz beating Henry Cejudo to Matt Serra beating GSP

UFC president Dana White believes that Dominick Cruz beating Henry Cejudo would be the biggest upset since Matt Serra knocked out Georges St-Pierre.

Back at UFC 69 in 2007, Serra finished GSP via first-round TKO in what is generally considered by many the biggest upset in MMA history. We’ve seen some other big upsets over the years, such as when Holly Holm knocked out Ronda Rousey at UFC 193, but the Serra vs. GSP fight still ranks as the biggest upset by many people including White himself.

Speaking to BT Sport, White was asked about this weekend’s co-main event between the UFC bantamweight champion Cejudo and the former champ Cruz, who hasn’t fought since 2016. Considering the long layoff, White said that if Cruz pulls this off he would consider it the biggest upset in the sport since the night Serra defeated GSP.

“100 percent. I think it’s the biggest upset ever (if it happens). Say what you want about Henry Cejudo, (if) you don’t like his personality, the guy is unbelievable and he’s looked incredible in his last several outings. He is the man right now (in) two different weight classes,” White said.

“Dominick Cruz is the unluckiest fighter of all time. I mean the injuries that this guy’s had. If he can pull this off, it’s one of the biggest upsets. I’d put it right up there with Matt Serra vs. Georges St-Pierre.”

Considering the elite level that Cejudo is fighting at right now combined with the three-and-a-half-year layoff for Cruz, there’s no doubt Cruz winning the fight would be a massive upset. The odds don’t necessarily suggest it would be the biggest ever, but at least in the mind of White, it would be one of the biggest of all time.

Do you agree with Dana White about where a Dominick Cruz victory would rank in the list of the biggest UFC upsets of all time?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/7/2020.