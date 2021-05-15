Dana White responds after Tony Ferguson suggests Michael Chandler received “Dana White privilege” with UFC 262 title shot

Dana White has responded after Tony Ferguson insinuated that Michael Chandler received his UFC 262 title shot due to “Dana White privilege”.

During Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, ‘El Cucuy’ took aim at Chandler by suggesting the former Bellator champ had “dodged him” and was then handed a title shot.

“You f*cking dodged me too, Chandler,” Ferguson claimed. “You’re a b*tch. You said no, man. You got this (title shot) handed to you. You got Dana White privilege.”

The UFC boss was quick to laugh at Tony Ferguson’s remarks and continued to do so in a recent interview on “The Jake Asman Show.”

“I don’t know, that’s the first I’ve heard of it, and it’s hilarious.” Dana White said (via MMAJunkie). “No, I don’t think it’s a real thing, but I think that fighters think that it’s a real thing. I think that they think that I have my favorites, and I’m assuming they think that Michael Chandler is one of my new favorites.”

Michael Chandler will of course be squaring off with Charles Oliveira for the promotions currently vacant lightweight title in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 262 event.

While, Chandler may be one of Dana White’s “new favorites”, former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is not currently in good standing.

White recently revealed that because ‘Bones’ rejected a proposed fight with Stipe Miocic, the Cleveland native will now get the winner of Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou 2, which is slated for later this summer.

As for Tony Ferguson, ‘El Cucuy’ will look to snap his current two-fight losing skid in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC 262 event when he collides with Beneil Dariush.

