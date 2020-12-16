Israel Adesanya will get light heavyweight title shot before Glover Teixeira, confirms Dana White

UFC president Dana White confirmed that Israel Adesanya will get the next light heavyweight title shot before Glover Teixeira does.

Adesanya knocked out Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253 in September to defend the UFC middleweight title, and in the co-main event of that card, Jan Blachowicz knocked out Dominick Reyes to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. Following UFC 253, White surprised a lot of fans and media when he said the promotion liked the idea of seeing Adesanya move up to 205lbs to take on Blachowicz in a bid to become a double champion.

However, after Teixeira defeated Thiago Santos in November, many fans and media suggested that the 41-year-old Teixeira would get the next title shot over the 31-year-old Adesanya. At first, White said that the UFC was still discussing what they would do, and now it appears the UFC matchmakers have an answer. Speaking to BT’s Caroline Pearce, White confirmed the UFC will go with Adesanya for Blachowicz next instead of Teixeira.

“Yeah, I think that (Adesanya and Blachowicz) both like the idea. I love it,” White said, confirming that Adesanya would get the next title shot at 205lbs over Teixeira.

For Teixeira, this is not going to be the news he wants to hear. When you look at Teixeira’s recent record at 205lbs, it’s beyond impressive. He’s won five straight fights with victories over Santos, Anthony Smith, Nikita Krylov, Ion Cutelaba, and Karl Roberson. If you are talking about who deserves the title shot based on their resume in the light heavyweight division, then it’s Teixeira hands down. However, the UFC is extremely high on Adesanya and wants to give him the opportunity to become a double champion in the UFC first.

Do you think Israel Adesanya or Glover Teixeira should get the next title shot at 205lbs?