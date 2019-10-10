Dan Hardy believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is the only fight that doesn’t make sense for Conor McGregor

If Dan Hardy was in charge of matchmaking fights, he would not be booking a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

The two fought at UFC 229 where Nurmagomedov seemingly dominated the entirety of the fight en route to a fourth round submission win. Since the loss, the Irishman has been clamoring for a rematch, which Dan Hardy believes doesn’t make sense. Instead, he thinks there are better options for both fighters.

“There are other fights that make sense for Conor. I think the only fight that doesn’t make sense for him is Khabib,” Dan Hardy said on Sirius XM. “That is the only one that doesn’t make sense. He needs to have another fight before he gets a shot at Khabib. Or, he just completely invalidates all of the other people in that division that is putting good win streaks together. Tony Ferguson’s got to get the next fight, after that, Justin Gaethje is in line. I think Dustin Poirier would be a good person for him to fight. Justin Gaethje’s not only a risky fight for Conor McGregor but Justin Gaethje doesn’t need to fight Conor McGregor to get a title shot. I think he has done his work.

“Whereas with Poirier, that is shot back to a title shot. There is also a story there. I also think you could coerce Conor McGregor into that fight because he already got a win over Poirier,” he continued. “He is going to feel confident in signing that contract again. Conor wants the quickest route back to the title because he wants the least effort for the biggest amount of money. If he has to fight someone else which is the easier fight, which in his mind is likely Poirier.”

Dustin Poirier has been saying on social media he is fighting Conor McGregor next. Which, is what Dan Hardy expects to happen.

Do you agree with Dan Hardy that Khabib Nurmagomedov is the only fight that doesn’t make sense for Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/10/2019.