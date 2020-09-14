“Crushed” Conor McGregor says he “can’t go on like this” in deleted Tweets

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, who is currently being investigated amid sexual assault allegations, claims he “can’t go on like this.”

Last weekend McGregor was detained in Corsica, an island territory of France, after allegedly exposing himself to a woman. After being interviewed by local authorities, he was released from custody without being charged. However, the case is ongoing.

Audie Attar, who manages McGregor, and the Irishman’s legal team have both released statements vehemently denying the allegations against him.

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday,” Attar said.

Unsurprisingly, McGregor has received plenty in the way of backlash amid these latest accusations of misconduct.

Late on Sunday, the Irish MMA star was targeted by several Twitter users. See his responses, which were promptly deleted, below:

“I can’t on like this man,” McGregor wrote in response to one commenter (via Mirror). “I am crushed here.”

“Suicide intervention yet ridiculing me in this manner online at this horrendous time in my life,” McGregor wrote to another commenter who seemed to work in suicide prevention. “I am trying to stay strong or my kids and the people that reply on me and that love and support me. Thanks for the insults, hypocrite.”

Conor McGregor has not fought since January, when he picked up a first-round TKO victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. While he initially laid out plans to follow that win with a busy 2020 season, he ultimately retired on June 6, citing a disinterest in the sport. While many fans doubt that retirement will stick, the Irishman, who is a father of two and soon to be married to his long-time partner, Dee Devlin, will likely need to sort out his issues outside the cage before he’s welcomed back to competition.