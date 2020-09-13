Dana White comments on sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor

On Saturday night, UFC President Dana White commented on the recent allegations of sexual assault against former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor.

Over the weekend, McGregor was detained in the French region of Corsica after being accused of sexual assault and indecent exposure. After being interviewed by local officials, the Irishman was released without being charged. His legal team and management have both released statements vehemently denying the accusations against him.

Speaking at the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 10, White was asked about the McGregor situation. He claimed to know very little about the incident, and offered his help to McGregor should the Irishman need it.

“Whether you’re retired or not retired you can get yourself into trouble,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “I don’t know enough about the Conor situation. I don’t know about it. I know what you’ve read. I’ve read the same things. Conor is retired, I haven’t talked to him. I’m sure he doesn’t need my help or advice, but if he did he can call.”

This is not the first time McGregor has been tied to allegations of this kind. The Irish star has previously been accused of sexual assault, although he has never officially been charged.

White was asked why McGregor has repeatedly been linked to weighty accusations of this type, and suggested controversy may come with territory for stars as big as the former two-division champ.

“One time when Conor blew up and Conor was massive, he showed up one time at the venue with so much security I was like, ‘This is (expletive) ridiculous, no one needs this much security, this kid is going to blow all his money just on security,’” White said. “Then me and Lorenzo (Fertitta) met up with him one night, and holy (expletive). You just don’t understand how big this kid is until you go out with him. He was literally get mobbed. People were going crazy, screaming and jumping up from blackjack tables and leaving money to go up after Conor. I’d never seen anything like that.

“You guys have to realize – imagine what it’s like in Europe. There are like old people freaking out when he went by. It wasn’t just young people. It was old people. That kind a life, crazy (expletive) happens when you’re in that type of a lifestyle. You try to go out and you try to act normal and you try to be normal and it’s hard to do sometimes. I’m not defending Conor in any way, shape or form. I don’t know enough about his situation to talk about it at all. I do know I have gone out with him publicly with him before and it is bat (expletive) nuts.”

Stay tuned for more information on this Conor McGregor situation as details emerge.