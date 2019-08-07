Breaking! Zabit Magomedsharipov set to return at UFC Boston against Calvin Kattar

Zabit Magomedsharipov will return to the Octagon at October’s UFC Boston event against fellow featherweight contender Calvin Kattar.

UFC President Dana White announcer the news to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Breaking: Per Dana White, Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar will co-headline UFC Fight Night on Oct. 18 in Boston. LOVE this fight. Magomedsharipov already being crowned as a future champ by some, but Kattar wanted this one, I'm told. Home game for the MA native. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 7, 2019

UFC Boston takes place October 18.

The newly announced featherweight matchup will serve as the evenings co-main event.

Zabit Magomedsharipov (17-1) was most recently seen in action at March’s UFC 235 event where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Jeremy Stephens.

That win served as Zabit’s thirteenth in a row, which includes five straight under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar (20-3 MMA) is coming off a sensational first round knockout victory over Ricardo Lamas at June’s UFC 238 event.

Kattar has gone 12-1 over his past thirteen fights, which includes four wins under the UFC banner.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Zabit Magomedsharipov squares off against fellow featherweight contender Calvin Kattar at UFC Boston? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on Bjpenn.com August 6, 2019