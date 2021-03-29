Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 close to being official for UFC 264

The trilogy fight between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and rival Dustin Poirier is close to being made official for UFC 264 this summer.

We have known for a few weeks now that the UFC plans on booking McGregor vs. Poirier 3 in the wake of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement from MMA, but it’s getting closer to the point of both men putting ink to paper. We heard recently that the July 10 date for the fight seemed likely, and now we have a name for the event as UFC 264 is what it will be called. According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the trilogy between McGregor and Poirier is close to being booked and could be finalized this week.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 is close to being finalized for UFC 264 on July 10, according to multiple sources. It is not signed or fully agreed to yet, but all three parties seem optimistic at this time that it could be finalized as soon as this week, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 29, 2021

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 is close to being finalized for UFC 264 on July 10, according to multiple sources. It is not signed or fully agreed to yet, but all three parties seem optimistic at this time that it could be finalized as soon as this week, sources say.

Poirier and McGregor have previously met twice in the Octagon, with each man having won one fight apiece. In September 2014, McGregor knocked Poirier out at UFC 178 in a featherweight bout. Seven years later, the two met at UFC 257 in January 2021 with Poirier finding McGregor’s chin and putting him out with strikes. Although Poirier seemed to have the upper hand when it came to getting a title shot in the UFC lightweight division, he decided to turn down a title shot, according to UFC president Dana White, in order to pursue this trilogy money fight with McGregor. The first two fights between these two rivals were big, and the third fight promises to be yet another blockbuster pay-per-view event.

Who do you think wins the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this summer?