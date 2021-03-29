Bare Knuckle Promotion BYB announces April 17 event featuring Sergey Kharitonov, Dada 5000, James McSweeney and more

A bare knuckle boxing promotion known as BYB has announced an event on April 17 that’ll feature many interesting names – including Dada 5000.

BYB will be joining a host of other promotions within this sphere that, in recent years, really seems to have taken off. Big names from Artem Lobov to Paige VanZant and beyond have made the transition from mixed martial arts to bare knuckle boxing, and it feels as if the demand is only going to keep going up from here.

Dada 5000 was actually the man to start BYB Extreme Fighting Series with its first event being hosted way back in April 2019. They have the self-proclaimed smallest cage in sports known as the “trigon” with Dada himself injecting some life into the project by fighting too – or, so it seems.

A New Promotion BYB announced today a Bare Knuckle event with former PRIDE/Strikeforce/Bellator veteran Sergey Kharitonov faces former UFC/KSW James McSweeney in April 17th Other names like Dada 5000, Juan Pina, Rene Rodriguez and Askar Mozharov are expected to compete. pic.twitter.com/ayajs1yKAW — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) March 26, 2021

“A New Promotion BYB announced today a Bare Knuckle event with former PRIDE/Strikeforce/Bellator veteran Sergey Kharitonov faces former UFC/KSW James McSweeney in April 17th Other names like Dada 5000, Juan Pina, Rene Rodriguez and Askar Mozharov are expected to compete.”

Dada is best known for his street fighting days but in 2016, he went viral in an even bigger way during his fight against Kimbo Slice. The contest was initially ruled a TKO win for Kimbo over Dada in the third round, only for it to be overturned after Slice tested positive for nandrolone and an elevated T/E ratio.

They were fighting at a noticeably slow pace with Dada actually being admitted to hospital due to him suffering cardiac arrest, severe dehydration and kidney failure.

At the age of 43, it’s somewhat bizarre to think he’ll be getting back into any form of competition – so we’ll just have to see how this develops.

Are you at all interested in seeing Dada 5000 compete at this event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!