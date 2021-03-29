Video | New angle shows just how brutal the Sean O’Malley “unnecessary” final punch on Thomas Almeida was

A new camera angle shows just how brutal Sean O’Malley’s “unnecessary” final punch on Thomas Almeida was during their UFC 260 fight.

O’Malley took on Almeida in a highly-anticipated bantamweight bout between two strikers on the UFC 260 pay-per-view card. In the first round, O’Malley knocked Almeida down along the fence with strikes but he walked away and somehow the Brazilian was able to recover and survive. In the third round, however, O’Malley was able to knock Almeida down again and this time, he didn’t let him off the hook. After dropping his opponent to the canvas, O’Malley landed an absolutely brutal hammer fist that put his lights out completely.

It was such a nasty knockout, and after the event was over O’Malley admitted that it was an “unnecessary” blow. The KO was brutal enough from the angle we saw on television, but now a new angle is floating around on social media that’s even far more vicious. Check out O’Malley’s incredible ground-and-pound knockout of Almeida in the video O’Malley shared.

Anotha Right hand from Suga Land

O’Malley’s latest win earned him a lot of attention, including drawing the eye of former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, who told UFC veteran Chael Sonnen in a text message that he wants the fight with “Suga.” O’Malley is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC right now both for his showmanship and for his punching power and after beating Almeida in such a brutal fashion, one can expect “The Suga Show” to land a top-15 ranked opponent in his next fight. It’s possible that he will even land someone in the top-10 due to his popularity, even though he lost to the No. 15 ranked Vera last summer.

