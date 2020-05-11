Full betting odds released for UFC Jacksonville on May 13

The full betting odds have been released for all 11 bouts scheduled for this Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night card in Jacksonville, Florida.
As was the case with UFC 249, UFC Fight Night Jacksonville will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The UFC just pulled off an incredible event this past weekend and will hold two more cards this week at the same venue. The second event in the Jacksonville series takes place on Wednesday, and it’s a solid Fight Night card featuring a light heavyweight main event between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira.
Below, take a look at the full opening odds for UFC Jacksonville via BestFightOdds.
UFC on ESPN+ 27 Odds
Anthony Smith -165
Glover Teixeira +135
Ovince Saint Preux -125
Ben Rothwell +105
Drew Dober -140
Alexander Hernandez +120
Ray Borg -125
Ricky Simon +105
Marvin Vettori -150
Karl Roberson +130
Phillipe Lins -205
Andrei Arlovski +175
Thiago Moises -155
Michael Johnson +135
Sijara Eubanks -275
Sarah Moras +235
Omar Morales -215
Gabriel Benitez +165
Hunter Azure -200
Brian Kelleher +170
Ike Villaneuva -140
Chase Sherman +120
As you can see above, there are 11 bouts available for fans to bet on, and there’s money to be made here given the betting odds. The majority of the fights on this UFC Jacksonville card have fairly tight odds, including the main event between Smith and Teixeira. That will likely be the fight that has the biggest handle from this event considering it’s the two biggest names on the card, but there’s plenty of prelims to bet on, too.
As was the case with UFC 249 and the third Jacksonville card this coming Saturday, the majority of the bouts on this card were booked on short notice. The short-notice nature of the majority of these fights make them more difficult to handicap, not to mention the extra variables at play due to the coronavirus pandemic and the changes it has caused for training camps, weight cuts, and fight week routine. So do extra research for this card before placing your bets as a couple of upsets could very well be in store.
Who will you bet on at UFC Jacksonville?
