Conor McGregor vows he’s “still committed” as lightweight division opens up

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor has achieved a lot in MMA, but vows that he’s “still committed” to his goals in the sport.

In terms of competitive achievements, McGregor is one of the most successful fighters in UFC history. In terms of financial achievements, he’s the most successful by a huge margin. Despite all that he’s done as a pro fighter, the Irishman says he’s “still committed.”

“Half a billi still committed,” McGregor wrote in the caption for a Monday Instagram post.

The timing of this comment from McGregor is impossible to ignore.

Last Saturday, in the main event of UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi, unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his title with a second-round submission of Justin Gaethje, and retired immediately thereafter. With this development, which caught most viewers by complete surprise, the lightweight title should soon be far more accessible than it has been since Nurmagomedov first began his iron-fisted reign.

It’s not clear yet how the UFC will handle crowning a new champion, but the widespread expectation is that McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s rumored January rematch could be granted championship stakes.

McGregor has not yet addressed that possibility, but is making it quite clear that he’s still focused on competing. The Irishman actually made a similar comment right after Nurmagomedov retired, assuring that he will “carry on.”

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

Conor McGregor has not fought since January, when he picked up a first-round knockout win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. He announced his retirement from MMA in June, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that his retirement will not stick. This latest comment is further evidence that he’s planning to fight again.