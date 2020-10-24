Conor McGregor reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov stopping Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor clearly tuned in to watch Khabib Nurmagomedov fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

In the headliner of today’s UFC pay-per-view event from Yas Island, undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov squared off in a title unification bout with interim title holder Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje (22-2 MMA) had entered today’s showdown with Khabib on a four-fight win streak, with all four of those victories coming by way of stoppage. In his most previous effort at UFC 249, ‘The Highlight‘ defeated Tony Ferguson by way of fifth round TKO to capture the promotions interim lightweight world title.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing his father Abdulmanap due to complications from Covid-19. ‘The Eagle’ had most recently competed at UFC 242 in September of 2019, where he scored a submission victory over Dustin Poirier to retain his lightweight crown. That win marked Khabib’s second submission victory in a row, as he had previously submitted the aforementioned Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Tonight’s UFC 254 main event proved to be a rather one sided contest. Khabib Nurmagomedov was able to utilize a frantic pace to overwhelm Gaethje and wound up finishing the fight in round two with a submission.

Official UFC 254 Result: Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Justin Gaethje via submission in Round 32

Check out how Conor McGregor reacted to Khabib defeating Gaethje below:

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

“Good performance Khabib Nurmagomedov. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregors.”

McGregor has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since demolishing Donald Cerrone in less than a minute at January’s UFC 246 event. The Irish star is expected to fight Dustin Poirier on January 23, but nothing has been made official as of this time.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 24, 2020