Khabib Nurmagomedov says he’s retired, but you can still bet on his next opponent

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after UFC 254, but you can still bet on who he’ll fight next.

Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje with a second-round triangle choke in the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC 254. “The Eagle” then shocked the MMA community when he announced his immediate retirement from the sport, hanging up his gloves after achieving a perfect 29-0 record in MMA and 13-0 in the UFC. Nurmagomedov cited family reasons as the reason why he’s retired, but the sportsbooks aren’t necessarily buying it.

Despite Nurmagomedov saying he is hanging up his gloves, the betting odds have been released for who his next opponent could be. Check them out here via SBD’s Cole Shelton.

Who Will Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov Next?

Georges St-Pierre +150

Conor McGregor +300

Kamaru Usman +500

Michael Chandler +600

Tony Ferguson +600

Jorge Masvidal +1000

Floyd Mayweather +1400

Manny Pacquiao +2000

Nurmagomedov vs. GSP is the fight that is favored by the sportsbooks to take place next, and it makes sense. Nurmagomedov and GSP have both openly spoken about a potential superfight between the two at lengths in the past, but to this point, the UFC has not been able to book the fight. Although GSP told Nurmagomedov to enjoy his retirement, there is always the potential that the UFC could ask both guys about their interest in this matchup down the road. Of all the fights, it is the one that seems the most likely to happen next.

Of course, there are some other intriguing options for Nurmagomedov such as a rematch with Conor McGregor, which would still be one of the biggest fights the UFC could book. Also interesting is a potential fight with Tony Ferguson that fans have wanted to see for years. There are plenty of options, and it’s up to you to put your money on your choice.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will ever fight again, and if so, against who?