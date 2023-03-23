Paulo Costa agrees to new four-fight deal with UFC, in talks to face Sean Strickland or Khazmat Chimaev next

Paulo Costa will remain a UFC fighter.

Costa has been vocal about his displeasure with his current contract and when the promotion announced he was booked to face Robert Whittaker at UFC 284, he made it clear he would not fight without a new deal. Shortly after that, Costa said he would be testing free agency, but now, the Brazilian revealed he has agreed to a new four-fight deal with the UFC.

“I haven’t signed the contract yet but we have reached a deal with the UFC regarding the pay,” Costa said to PVT (h/t MMAFighting). “It wasn’t easy, there was a lot of hard work, and I have to highlight Tamara’s brilliant work here.”

Once Costa agreed to the new four-fight deal, he immediately started negotiations for his next scrap. According to Paulo Costa, he says the UFC has asked him to fight Sean Strickland in May or Khamzat Chimaev in Abu Dhabi in October but The Brazilian Bomber says he wants both of them.

“I want that, too,” Costa said of facing both men back-to-back in 2023. “[The UFC] wants to make sure this Chimaev fight happen at all costs, but I want to make both happen. We’ll see.”

As of right now, Costa says neither fight is agreed to as he has to sign his deal first. But, once that happens, he hopes he can get a fight booked quickly as he hasn’t fought since UFC 278 last August when he beat Luke Rockhold.

Paulo Costa (14-2), as mentioned, snapped his two-fight losing streak last time out as he beat Rockhold by decision at UFC 278. Prior to that, he lost a decision to Marvin Vettori and was knocked out by Israel Adesanya for the belt. He also holds notable wins over Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall among others in the UFC.

