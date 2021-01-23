Conor McGregor says he has activated “Gorilla mode” ahead of UFC 257

Conor McGregor is set to make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon in the headliner of tomorrow night’s UFC 257 event.

McGregor is set to collide with Dustin Poirier for a second time on Saturday evening. The pair first met in a featherweight contest back in 2014, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round TKO.

Despite not having competed in the past twelve months, Conor McGregor is confident that he will provide fans with a “masterpiece” tomorrow night on Fight Island. ‘Notorious’ has predicted that he could once again stop Poirier in the first round, possibly in less than sixty seconds.

The former two-division UFC champion, McGregor (22-4 MMA), took to Instagram this evening to announce that he has activated “Gorilla mode” ahead of tomorrow night’s matchup with ‘The Diamond’.

“Gorilla mode activate!” – McGregor captioned a photo of he and Poirier squaring off at today’s weigh ins.

While Conor McGregor may be planning another quick finish of the former interim champion, Dustin Poirier is hoping to do the same. ‘The Diamond’ recently suggested that he also looking for a first round stoppage win.

McGregor last competed at UFC 246 in January of 2020, where he needed just 46-seconds to dismantle Donald Cerrone in a welterweight contest.

Prior to that win, McGregor was coming off a fourth round submission loss to bitter rival and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (26-6 MMA) will enter his rematch with Conor McGregor looking to build off the momentum of his thrilling decision victory over Dan Hooker from back in June. Like McGregor, Poirier’s most recent win was preceded by a submission loss to undefeated lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Who are you prediction to emerge victorious when Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier square off for a second time tomorrow evening on Yas Island? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!