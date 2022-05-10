Conor McGregor responds after Charles Oliveira insinuates he could finish him and Nate Diaz in the same night

By
Susan Cox
-
Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor, UFC
Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is responding after Charles Oliveira insinuated he could finish both him and Nate Diaz in the same night.

It was at UFC 274 this past Saturday night that we saw Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) take a huge leap forward in his UFC run after defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) in the main event. It should be noted that Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight world title after missing weight ahead of his fight with Gaethje, leaving the lightweight title vacant.

Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) took notice and offered up the opportunity to fight Charles Oliveira saying:

“Just for the record I’d choke oliveira Easy.”

It was Oliveira who then responded via ‘Twitter‘ saying:

“Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one…Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make Dias tap.

What do you think @danawhite?”

It didn’t take long for McGregor to slap back with a tweet:

“CharlesDoBronxs @danawhite Shut up you bum and get back to that favela and pay your piece.”

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) is looking for his next fight, planning to return to the Octagon in the next few months after rehabilitating and training following his loss to Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) back in July of 2021 at UFC 264.

It’s true Diaz is desperately looking for a fight and apparently has one fight left on his UFC contract. The question then becomes who will fight Diaz – he’s called out a lot of fighters but no fight has been nailed down to date. The latest is the callout to Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) after he defeated Tony Ferguson (26-7 MMA) last Saturday at UFC 274 in a lightweight match-up.

Pretty sure UFC President, Dana White, is not going to be booking a double header for Oliveira.

The question then remains who will Nate Diaz fight next? And who will the Irishman get into the cage with? Any thoughts on who you’d like to see them go to battle with?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

