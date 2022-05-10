Nate Diaz sends a message to the UFC: “Chandler’s obviously ready to fight, send a contract it’s time!”

Nate Diaz is doubling down, sending a message to the UFC, indicating he wants a fight with Michael Chandler now.

It was Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) who defeated Tony Ferguson (26-7 MMA) in a lightweight match-up last Saturday at UFC 274. Chandler stunned the crowd at the Footprint Center in Phoenix by blasting Ferguson with a terrifying front kick to the face which left him unconscious just 17 seconds into the second round.

UFC 277 is scheduled for July 30th and following his weekend win, Chandler took no time in calling out Nate Diaz to meet him in the Octagon in a ‘welterweight’ bout.

Michael Chandler tweeted to Diaz:

“I’m there. Quick turn around. Spin your head on its axis @natediaz209”

Taking to ‘Twitter’, Nate Diaz had this to say in response:

“UFC got me on ice for a year now chandlers obviously ready to fight send a contract it’s time.”

It’s true Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) hasn’t fought since June of 2021 where he was defeated by Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) at UFC 263.

Since that defeat, Diaz has been calling out fighters on a regular basis and calling out Dana White to make him a fight. The Stockton Native originally had his sights set on Dustin Poirier, but has most recently pivoted over to ‘Iron Mike’.

They usually say where there’s smoke, there’s fire – would you like to see a Michael Chandler vs Nate Diaz match-up at UFC 277? Or who would you like to see Nate Diaz battle it out with for his final performance in the cage?