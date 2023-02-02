Conor McGregor pays tribute to Tom Brady following his retirement announcement: “No finer Irish American football legend!”

Conor McGregor is paying tribute to Tom Brady following his retirement announcement.

NFL star quarterback, Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa Bay, has announced his retirement.

In a video posted to ‘Twitter’ Brady began with:

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good.”

Continuing Brady said:

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Tom Brady briefly retired after the 2021 season, but came back for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although the Buccaneers did make the playoffs, they lost in their opener wildcard weekend.

Concluding, Brady said:

“I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

And with that, the 45-year-old has ended his illustrious 23 year career.

McGregor took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following statement:

“No finer Irish American football legend! I know the next chapter will continue your winning streak-Sláinte! @TomBrady”

Brady spoke to reporters about his Irish roots back in 2009:

“My father is 100 percent Irish. We took a trip over there together and visited some of the places where my family came from. That was a great experience for me and obviously, I am very proud of my Irish roots.”

Conor McGregor is just one of many star athletes congratulating Brady on his retirement.

