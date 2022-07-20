Pro fighters react after the UFC books Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Several pro fighters took to Twitter after ESPN announced that Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev was on tap to headline UFC 279.

Earlier this afternoon MMA journalist Brett Okamoto reported that Diaz vs. Chimaev would serve as the five-round welterweight headliner on September 10th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

‘The Stockton Slugger’ has been clamoring for a fight for months now and will finally get his wish in the form of ‘Borz’ at UFC 279.

News of the Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight shook-up the MMA world and several pro fighters took to social media to share their thoughts on the booking.

Check out those reactions below:

@NateDiaz209 is a real OG 🥷 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 19, 2022

I hope Nate and Leon both win and ruin everyone’s plans — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 19, 2022

😬😬😬 this might be really ugly https://t.co/aFQuSb0sP5 — Funky (@Benaskren) July 19, 2022

More reactions to the Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev booking:

Not a fan , one is chasing the title and the other just wants out. https://t.co/XAv4BiHexO — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) July 19, 2022

🤫 We don’t talk about that. 😉 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) July 20, 2022

Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) has not competed since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards back at UFC 263 in June of 2021. The fan favorite has gone 3-3 over his past six Octagon appearances, scoring wins over Michael Johnson, Conor McGregor and Anthony Pettis during that stretch.

As for Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA), ‘The Wolf’ continued his undefeated streak at April’s UFC 273 event, earning a thrilling unanimous decision victory over former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.

UFC 279 takes place September 10th live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In addition to Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev, September’s pay-per-view event is also slated to feature the following contests:

Lightweight bout: Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Lightweight bout: Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp

Women’s Featherweight bout: Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont

Welterweight bout: Louis Cosce vs. Trevin Giles

Flyweight bout: Daniel da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano

Women’s Bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Women’s Strawweight bout: Elise Reed vs. Mellisa Martinez

Middleweight bout: Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Bantamweight bout: Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheilger

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev collide at UFC 279? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!