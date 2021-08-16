Conor McGregor fires back at Michael Bisping over Daniel Cormier comments: “I collect commission on all of his fights”

Conor McGregor fired back at Michael Bisping over his recent Daniel Cormier comments, saying that “I collect commission on all of his fights.”

In the wake of his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor and Cormier have been going at it on social media. Taking to his own podcast to defend Cormier, Bisping then told McGregor that DC would “rip him limb from limb” if the two ever met in the Octagon. During a Q&A session with fans on Sunday evening, one fan asked McGregor what he thought about Bisping’s recent comments. The Irishman replied to the poster, though he later deleted the comment. Check out what “Notorious” said in response to Bisping below.

“Bisping is a nobody on Sirius XM. Rushed back to competition after being dropped/strangled and then gets shotgun slept by Gastelum’s left hand. Devastating. Even though I collect commission on all of his fights, I still said to the team to pull the Gast fight. I knew it was coming,” McGregor said.

Conor McGregor then added the following comment, which is still up on his Twitter.

But hey, 100k! 50k off the top of each fight. I used to say “yoink” every time it hit the account. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

But hey, 100k! 50k off the top of each fight. I used to say “yoink” every time it hit the account.

McGregor is referring to the fact that Bisping was finished by Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 in 2017 and then returned to the Octagon just a few weeks later and was knocked out cold by Kelvin Gastelum, which turned out to be the last fight of his MMA career. As far as McGregor suggesting that is collecting a commission on Bisping’s fights, it’s hard to say how much truth is to that, but we do know that McGregor is by far the highest-paid fighter in MMA, and so, in general, the profits of the UFC have been trickling down to him.