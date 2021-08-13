Jake Paul says Conor McGregor’s ego won’t allow him to accept that “it’s over”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says that UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s ego won’t allow him to accept that “it’s over,” meaning his career.

McGregor lost via first-round TKO when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier back at UFC 264 in July. That was his second straight defeat following a TKO loss to Poirier earlier this year at UFC 257. When looking at McGregor’s MMA record, he is just 1-3 over his last four fights, plus he has a loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in boxing during that stretch, as well. Other than a quick TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 last year, McGregor has not looked like his old self, and the man who was a double UFC champ is now long gone.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, one of McGregor’s critics, Paul, was asked what he thinks about the way McGregor’s career has panned out. According to “The Problem Child,” McGregor can’t accept that his career is over because his big who won’t let him accept it.

“Look, he’s this guy that was the sh*t for so long and the center of attention, and now his career has plummeted. He’s falling off. He’s 1-3 in five years and it seems as if people don’t really care. He’s disrespectful. Even to the point where it’s too far. There’s a point in this where it’s like, ‘Cool, yeah. It’s the fight game. I said what I said. Get over it.’ Talk as much sh*t as you want. But there’s a point where you look dumb,” Paul said.

“It’s not even that he’s being disrespectful, he just looks dumb with the sh*t that he’s saying. Threatening to kill people and then he’s out partying, back to drinking, hitting the clubs in L.A. I don’t know, man. I think it’s over for him and I don’t think his ego can maybe accept that.”

Do you agree with Jake Paul that Conor McGregor’s career is over?