Rose Namajunas reveals her “ultimate life purpose”, plans for UFC retirement

UFC star Rose Namajunas has revealed that her ultimate life purpose, beyond mixed martial arts, is to become a farmer.

This weekend at UFC 268, Rose Namajunas will attempt to cement her position as the best strawweight in the world when she defends her UFC title against Zhang Weili. It comes just months after Namajunas knocked Weili out with a head kick, winning the belt in the process.

Alas, while she’s still focused on her fighting career, the champion has also spoken about what she wants to do in the future.

“The more I’ve learnt about myself, I’ve realised that’s just who I am [gardening]. That is my ultimate life purpose,” Namajunas said. “Obviously I’m a martial artist and that’s primarily what I do most of the time, but I’m working towards becoming a farmer. I’ve been saying it since I was in kindergarten and they asked us what we wanna be when we grow up. It’s just ingrained in me. I’ve always had a love for nature and animals, and I think it’s always been there. I’m doing it more and more as I become older.”

