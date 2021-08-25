Khabib Nurmagomedov believes ring girls are ‘useless’ in MMA

Don’t expect to see any ring girls in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC any time soon.

The former UFC lightweight king has been making the media rounds in recent weeks after signing a big $7 million deal with Gorilla Energy. Ring girls just so happened to be among the many topics that Nurmagomedov has discussed.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts,” Nurmagomedov said during a Moscow press conference (h/t MiddleEasy). “What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen. I realize that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion…

“For example, I sit with my father. Every person has his own preferences, the culture, and values. I come to fight night, sit with my father. These people are passing by and showing that it is the second round. But no one looks at the plate.

“I feel uncomfortable with my father,” he continued. “I am not against it. If you want you can do it, but don’t impose it to me, do it aside. There are the designated places for it. I think we must not mix all of it. This is my private opinion.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired a perfect 29-0 in MMA with his last time out coming against Justin Gaethje in October 2020. Immediately following the second-round submission victory, “The Eagle” let it be known that it was the last time we would be seeing him compete.

In 2021, the 32-year old has been coaching several up-and-coming talents.