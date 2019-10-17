Colby Covington warns Dana White not to wrap the belt around his waist if he wins at UFC 245

Colby Covington has made it clear he doesn’t want UFC president, Dana White wrapping the belt around his waist at UFC 245 if he proves victorious against Kamaru Usman.

In the main event of the year-end pay-per-view, Covington is taking on the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. The two have traded shots at one another in interviews and do not like each other one bit. Yet, instead of ‘Chaos’ trash-talking his opponent, he issued a threat to Dana White.

“I can tell you who’s not wrapping it around my waist, and that will not be Dana White,” Covington said to Submission Radio. “If he tries to wrap it around my waist, I’m gonna take the belt from him and slap him in the face with it.”

Of course, when a champion wins or defends their title, Dana White is the one to wrap it around their waist. However, we have seen Stipe Miocic, who had disagreements with the UFC boss take it from his hands and let his coach put it on him. But, if Colby Covington does do what he says, that would no doubt be a first and would have some sort of punishment along with it.

Entering this title fight, Colby Covington is 15-1 as a pro and 10-1 inside the Octagon. He is riding a seven-fight winning streak with notable wins over Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos for the interim title, Demian Maia, and Dong Hyun Kim among others. Should he win this fight, he would be the first person to hand Kamaru Usman a loss in the UFC.

His opponent in Usman is a perfect 10-0 in the UFC and coming off of a decision win over Tyron Woodley to win the welterweight title in March. He also has notable wins over Leon Edwards, Rafael dos Anjos, Demian Maia, and Sergio Moraes.

Whether or not Colby Covington will let Dana White wrap the belt around his waist if he wins is to be seen.

What do you make of Colby Covington’s threat to Dana White? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/17/2019.