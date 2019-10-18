VIDEO | Dana White roasts former UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold

UFC President Dana White has taken a shot at former middleweight title holder Luke Rockhold, suggesting that ‘Rocky’ has no game.

In an interview with ORIGNALS, the brash UFC boss claimed that Rockhold acts like a “buffoon” when he’s around women.

Check out the video below courtesy of @Uptown_MMA on Twitter:

Damn Dana you didnt have to do Luke Rockhold like that 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4jsEQJOmOP — Uptown Funk (@Uptown_MMA) October 17, 2019

“So Luke Rockhold is like this really good looking dude and girls are always attracted to him, and then when he gets around girls I think he is a bit of a buffoon.” Dana White said of Luke Rockhold. “Yeah, he looks good. He’s one of those guys that the girl will be on a date, and he looks good, and then you just want him to stop talking. Stop talking and just sit there and look good.”

Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut at July’s UFC 239 event.

Following the devastating loss, UFC President Dana White suggested that it may be time for ‘Rocky’ to hang up the gloves.

The setback marked ‘Rocky’s’ third knockout loss in his last four fights. Prior to being knocked out by Jan Blachowicz, Luke Rockhold was starched by Yoel Romero at UFC 221 in February of 2018.

The former middleweight champion’s most recent win came in September of 2017 when he defeated former WSOF ‘champ champ’ David Branch via TKO in Pittsburgh.

As mentioned by Dana White, in addition to fighting, Rockhold has found success in the modeling industry. He was recently made the face of Ralph Lauren men’s cologne.

What do you think of Dana White taking a jab at former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 17, 2019