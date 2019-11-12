Colby Covington takes another shot at LeBron James, this time in Veterans Day post

Colby Covington has found a new target outside of the MMA sphere. The American Top Team staple took to Twitter to trash basketball legend LeBron James while celebrating American soldiers on Veterans Day.

My Grandfather is a Veteran of both Vietnam and The Korean War. One day isn’t enough to thank these heroes for their service. Stop looking up to cry baby communist millionaires like @KingJames and start looking up to the real heroes of your country and community. The Veterans. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Tv4ripZcvr — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 11, 2019

Veterans Day in the US is a reminder for American citizens to acknowledge soldiers who risked their lives for the freedom of their country. Covington wanted to recognize the sacrifices made by veterans while insulting the basketball player in the process.

His comment is a reference to James allegedly supporting communism in China.

In October, the manager of the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey, said (in a since-deleted tweet) he supported pro-democracy protests in China.

“I don’t want to get into a word or sentence feud with Daryl Morey,” James responded (transcript via The BBC). “But I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.

“We do all have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others and you’re only thinking about yourself,” he said.

Many fans took his statements as pro-communism. Covington responded with a heated twitter post.

“.@KingJames please enlighten us with your high school education about what kind of “consequences and ramifications” come from FREEDOM junior!?”

Ever an advocate for freedom of speech, Covington isn’t afraid to ruffle the feathers of the world’s biggest stars. In recent months, the welterweight has made headlines for calling out Kamaru Usman, Mike Perry and former teammate Jorge Masvidal (among many others).

Unlike other instances of controversy, his recent Veterans Day post received an overwhelmingly positive reception. Twitter fans praised the MMA star for celebrating war veterans and acknowledging the US’ fight for freedom.

Do you think Covington was right to call out LeBron James?

