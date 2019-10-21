PHOTO | Darren Till looking more like a gorilla than ever ahead of middleweight debut

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till will soon make his debut in the middleweight division. The Brit is set to take on Kelvin Gastelum in co-main event of UFC 244 in New York City on November 2.

Till, who was always a huge welterweight, is looking like an absolute giant ahead of this middleweight debut, more than living up to his nickname: “The Gorilla.”

Till flaunted his middleweight physique on Instagram over the weekend.

Darren Till lost his last two fights in the UFC welterweight division, first coming up short in a title fight with former champion Tyron Woodley, then losing via knockout to streaking contender Jorge Masvidal. These losses, combined with the long-time difficulty he’s had making the welterweight weight limit, prompted his move up to middleweight.

Till will not have a warmup fight in the middleweight division. Gastelum, his debut foe, recently fought for the interim title, and has long stood out as one of the division’s best fighters.

Apparently, UFC President Dana White didn’t want Till to take this fight. Till, however, wouldn’t take no for an answer, keen instead to test himself in his debut fight at middleweight.

“It could go the other way and (Gastelum) could be victorious on that night. We’ll just have to see,” Till told Chisanga Malata of Express . “Yeah, it’s a third loss. But at least I didn’t take the s**tbag route. I’m fighting the best and I’m taking all these (risks).

“Dana tried to convince me not to take the fight. And I was like, ‘Why?’ So if it’s another loss – which it won’t be – so what?”

