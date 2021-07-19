Amanda Lemos calls out Michelle Waterson and Tecia Torres following quick KO win at UFC Vegas 31

UFC women’s strawweight contender Amanda Lemos called out Michelle Waterson and Tecia Torres following her quick KO win at UFC Vegas 31.

The 34-year-old Brazilian knocked out Montserrat Conejo in just 35 seconds to pick up her fourth straight win at 115lbs in the UFC. Now 4-1 overall in her UFC career and 10-1-1 in MMA, Lemos is ready to start fighting the elite opponents in her weight class. Following her big win over Conejo, Lemos took the microphone and told UFC president Dana White that she wants to be part of the promotion’s next series of events in Abu Dhabi this fall, and apparently, she has two opponents in mind, pointing out Torres and Waterson specifically.

“I asked for one ranked and two didn’t want to fight me, they offered me to Conejo and I don’t choose an opponent, I want to be active, to be fighting. Now is to see what the UFC has for me. I want to fight a top 5, top 10. Tecia Torres, Michelle Waterson. I am in and prepared. These would be interesting fights for the fans I deserve it, I’ve been showing that I’m here to stay. So I hope they look at me more,” Lemos said (via AG Fight).

Following her big win at UFC Vegas 31, Lemos looks to be one of the top fighters at 115lbs and is certainly ready to be fast-tracked to the top-15 considering she is already 34 years old. With back-to-back knockout wins over Conejo and Livinha Souza, not to mention wins over Mizuki Inoue and Miranda Granger before that, Lemos has all the momentum she needs right now to make a serious run at the belt at 115lbs, and it will be interesting to see who she is matched up with next by the promotion’s matchmakers given her win streak.

Do you think Amanda Lemos is a darkhorse title contender in the UFC women’s strawweight division?