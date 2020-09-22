Paige VanZant is “taking a break from social media,” likely due to hateful comments

Paige VanZant is taking a break from social media, with many speculating it is due to hateful comments.

VanZant took to Instagram to announce she would be taking a break from social media. She also turned off comments for the post so no one could ask her why she is doing this.

Paige VanZant recently signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after fighting out her UFC deal. Many were surprised she signed with the Bare Knuckle promotion but she said after that she is not worried about any cuts or damage she takes to her face.

“It was an amazing contract, an amazing opportunity,” Paige VanZant told ESPN. “I also feel like it’s not a move backward for me. It’s a lateral move to a new opportunity, a new challenge, a brand new sport. I really have sparked a brand new passion for it and especially for striking in general.

“And, on top of that, I feel like I still have this stigma in MMA that I’m just a pretty face, and what a way to prove to people that’s not the way I see myself at all,” she added. “This is a sport where people probably have the highest rate of getting cut open and having long-term scars is definitely something that I’m not even worried about for me. It’s just the love of competition and I’m really excited to go out there and show off in such an amazing sport.”

Paige VanZant’s last fight came at UFC 251 where she suffered a first-round submission loss to Amanda Ribas. She is expected to make her BKFC debut in November against an opponent TBD.

Right now, given how active VanZant on social media it is uncertain how long this break will be.

What do you make of Paige VanZant taking a break from social media? And, how long do you think it will last?