Francis Ngannou is extra motivated after receiving DM’s from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: “The enthusiasm, the motivation of that message”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou claims he is extra motivated after receiving DM’s from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Ngannou (16-3 MMA) will return to the Octagon in tonight’s UFC 270 main event for a title unification bout with current interim title holder and former training partner Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA).

It is a fascinating matchup with ‘The Predator’ possessing the greatest knockout power in UFC history, while ‘Bon Gamin’ showcases arguably the best technical striking ever seen before by a heavyweight.

While taking on his former training partner and going head-to-head with his former coach is surely enough to motivate Francis Ngannou, ‘The Predator’ recently revealed that DM’s from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson only fueled his passion ahead of UFC 270.

“I always look up to somebody like ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson. And recently, he noticed me. You know, and now we even chat. I text, and ‘The Rock’ texts back. And sometimes leaves me a voicemail. And then, when I wake up somedays, I just listen to it (The Rock’s voice message). You know, I’ll go out there that day and I work double of what I was supposed to work.”

Francis Ngannou continued during his appearance on The Daily Show:

“I’m just motivated. I’m like, ‘Damn, The Rock just left me a message’. This is it. The enthusiasm, the motivation of that message, you know? And then I realize how great it is to be in the position that you have that power to just talk to somebody and change his day or his life. And I want to be the same thing for others.”

Win or lose against Ciryl Gane this evening, Francis Ngannou has made it clear that he will not continue to fight on his existing UFC contract. ‘The Predator’ wants a pay raise and the ability to box professionally going forward.

As for ‘The Rock’, Dwayne Johnson recently announced a historic shoe partnership with the UFC (see more on that here).