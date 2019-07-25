Colby Covington questions Robbie Lawler’s longevity: ‘It doesn’t make sense’

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler is seemingly as dangerous today, at 37 years old, as he’s ever been. Lawler’s next opponent, Colby Covington, is cognizant of that fact — and from the sounds of it, he’s a tad suspicious about it.

Colby Covington commented on Lawler’s incredible longevity on a recent episode of Submission Radio.

“I think in his last fight, when he fought Ben Asscream and he left him for dead and he knocked him out in his first round, he looked physically better than he’s looked in his whole entire career,” Covington told said (transcript via MMA Mania). “So, I don’t want to point to science or other things, but you would think at that age he wouldn’t look as good as he looks.

“I mean, I trained with the guy in his prime, in his early 30s, and you’re gonna tell me in his late 30s he looks better than he’s ever looked his whole entire career?” Covington asked. “And this is after he’s taken the most significant strikes in UFC history. This is after all the wars he’s put his body through. And then just all of a sudden he’s just on some super potion and he just looks better than ever? You know, let’s be honest guys, it doesn’t make sense. I’m gonna let the people be the judge of that. But I mean, let’s be honest guys, you don’t just in your late 30s all of a sudden just have a fountain of youth and you’re just stronger and better than you’ve ever been in your whole entire career.”

Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler will collide in the main event of UFC Newark on August 3. If Covington is able to secure an impressive victory against Lawler, he’s likely to earn himself a shot at reigning UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/25/2019.