Teammate believes Conor McGregor may return by end of 2019

Don’t close the book on a 2019 return for Conor McGregor just yet.

McGregor has teased retirements and returns several times. The former UFC “champ-champ” competed back in Oct. 2018 against Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” successfully retained his UFC lightweight title by submitting McGregor in the fourth round at UFC 229. Chaos ensued in a post-fight brawl and both men were suspended and fined for their roles in the fracas. They are both free to return to the Octagon now and Nurmagomedov will be in action on Sept. 7 against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor’s teammate Peter Queally spoke to The Irish Mirror and said that the “Notorious” one could put the gloves back on by the end of 2019.

“[A fight by the end of the year] is realistic,” Queally said. “He’s been struggling a little bit with a hand injury, which has been well documented in the media, so it’s hard to tell, but it’s definitely realistic that he will fight by the end of the year. If he wants to fight by the end of the year, he will fight by the end of the year.”

Sources close to SBG Ireland also told The Irish Mirror that while McGregor’s exit from MMA was once a very real possibility, things have changed. The former two-division champion is apparently motivated to return to the cage.