Colby Covington questions Jorge Masvidal’s “BMF” status amid stalled negotiations

Colby Covington is questioning Jorge Masvidal’s status as the UFC’s “BMF” champion amid the stalled negotiations for their potential matchup.

Covington and Masvidal, former friends turned mortal enemies, have been linked to a fight for months. As of yet, however, the matchup has failed to come to fruition.

The delay, Covington says, is all thanks to Masvidal—which is not what you’d expect from a man deemed a “bad motherf*cker.”

“I hope it’s happening,” Covington told Chael Sonnen in the latest edition of his podcast, You’re Welcome (via MMA Junkie). “Last I heard from Dana and the UFC, they said they were going to make it happen. I’ve been on it since Day 1, since I fought Tyron Woodley and ended his career and left him out on a stretcher. I agreed to fight Masvidal in September.

“You know, it’s clear who wants to fight,” Covington continued. “It’s clear who doesn’t want to fight. There’s probably a reason he doesn’t want to fight me. He’s experienced this before. This is the easiest paycheck of my life. This is free money. He’s not even as good as Tyron Woodley.

“Tyron Woodley’s an actual world champion, not a ‘BMF.’ If this guy, ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal, was such a ‘BMF,’ such a bad motherf*cker, he wouldn’t be running. He wouldn’t be dodging fights, so the only reason this is getting held up is because of ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal,” Covington concluded.

Colby Covington last fought in September, when he picked up a comprehensive defeat of the former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. In his next most recent fight, he succumbed to fifth-round punches in a war with reigning welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, is also riding a loss to Usman, having given up a decision to the champ in a short-notice fight in July.

Do you think the pair will end up meeting in the Octagon?